DOST Telangana 2018 Registration Begins; Admission To 6 Universities Through One Portal

The registration is basically a three step process which includes Candidates Pre-Registration, Application Fee Payment and Selection of Web Options.
The Universities to which students could apply to via the DOST portal are Palamuru University, Satavahana University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kakatiya University, and Osmania University.
The first seat allotment list for candidates who complete their registration on the DOST portal will be out on June 4, 2018. The classes for Work - i Semester will begin on July 2, 2018.
The Intra College Phase will begin on July 5 and end on July 7, 2018. Seat allotment process for Intra college phase will be done on July 10, 2018.
Through DOST portal students who have passed intermediate from TSBIE or even from other boards, will get a chance to apply to course of their choice at 6 Universities. Students should check the user manual carefully for detailed instruction.
