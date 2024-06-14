Telangana DOST 2024 Phase 2 Registration Deadline Extended, Check Revised Schedule

Telangana DOST 2024 Phase 2: The Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST), the online degree admission system for students in the state, has announced an extension for the registration deadline for its phase 2 admissions. Eligible candidates can submit applications until June 15 by visiting the official website, dost.cgg.gov.in. In addition to this extension, the deadline for Phase 2 web options registration has also been moved to June 15. According to the revised schedule, the seat allotment list is set to be released on June 18, providing students with updated information about their admission status.

The official notification reads: "The candidates who have passed the Intermediate Examination of the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana State or any equivalent recognized examination from other boards or states are eligible to apply."

This extension provides an opportunity for students who may have missed the initial deadline, ensuring that more candidates can take advantage of the educational program available.

Telangana DOST 2024: Revised Admission Schedule

Phase I

Registration (Registration fee Rs.200): May 6 to June 1

Web options: May 20 to June 2

Phase II

Registration (Registration fee Rs.400): June 6 to June 15

Web options: June 6 to June 15

Phase III

Registration (Registration fee Rs.400): June 19 to June 25

Web options: June 19 to June 26

Students' orientation in the college can be conducted between July 1 and July 6, as per the official notification. Classes are scheduled to start on July 8.

Telangana DOST 2024: Steps To Register