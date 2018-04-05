'Domicile Criteria Is Invalid, Unconstitutional' : Supreme Court On Karnataka PGET 2018 Norm The norm which made 'Karnataka origin' and 10 year study in the State compulsory for admission to government seats in post-graduate medical and dental courses has been declared 'invalid and unconstitutional' by the apex court.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Domicile Criteria Is Invalid, Unconstitutional: Supreme Court On Karnataka PGET 2018 Norm New Delhi: The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, held the domicile criteria for Karnataka PGET 2018 admission invalid. The norm which made 'Karnataka origin' and 10 year study in the State compulsory for admission to government seats in post-graduate medical and dental courses has been declared 'invalid and unconstitutional' by the apex court. The court's order came on the petition filed by a group of 44 doctors who had completed their medical and dental courses in the State and had also cleared the NEET PG 2018 but could not take admission in the State due to the domicile criteria.



A bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice U.U. Lalit said the condition in the PGET-2018 official notification was invalid and directed it, the Directorate of Medical Education and the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) to modify and amend the information bulletin for the examination and re-publish the calendar of events. The mock allotment result was expected on 30 March and the first round allotment result was expected today (5 April).



The notification had also received strong criticism from the Medical Council of India (MCI), the medical education regulator. The MCI told the apex court, on 15 March that PG medical seats in government colleges are limited and should not be subjected to such conditions.



Click here for more



The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, held the domicile criteria for Karnataka PGET 2018 admission invalid. The norm which made 'Karnataka origin' and 10 year study in the State compulsory for admission to government seats in post-graduate medical and dental courses has been declared 'invalid and unconstitutional' by the apex court. The court's order came on the petition filed by a group of 44 doctors who had completed their medical and dental courses in the State and had also cleared the NEET PG 2018 but could not take admission in the State due to the domicile criteria.A bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice U.U. Lalit said the condition in the PGET-2018 official notification was invalid and directed it, the Directorate of Medical Education and the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) to modify and amend the information bulletin for the examination and re-publish the calendar of events. The mock allotment result was expected on 30 March and the first round allotment result was expected today (5 April). The notification had also received strong criticism from the Medical Council of India (MCI), the medical education regulator. The MCI told the apex court, on 15 March that PG medical seats in government colleges are limited and should not be subjected to such conditions.Click here for more Education News