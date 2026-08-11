Diplomate Of National Board Counselling 2026: Final Mop-Up Round Schedule Out

DNB Counselling 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the schedule for the Final (Mop-up) Round of online centralised merit-based counselling for admission to Post-Diploma Diplomate of National Board (DNB) seats for the 2026 admission session.

According to the official notice, the Final (Mop-up) Round will be conducted in continuation of the NBEMS notice dated June 22 and in accordance with Chapter 3 of the Handbook for Post-Diploma DNB Seats Counselling 2026.

Post-Diploma DNB Counselling 2026: Final Mop-Up Round Schedule

The schedule for the Final (Mop-up) Round is as follows:

Counselling process Period Login by eligible candidates and filling of choices/options August 21 to 24, 2026, up to 5 PM Processing of allotment August 25 to 26, 2026 Allotment result August 27, 2026 Physical joining at allotted hospital August 27 to September 1, 2026

Who Can Participate In Final Mop-Up Round?

Only candidates who are already registered for the counselling and have not been allotted a seat in the first and/or second round of counselling will be eligible to participate in the Final (Mop-up) Round.

Candidates are advised to refer to the Handbook for Post-Diploma DNB Seats Counselling 2026 for detailed information regarding the counselling process.

Final Mop-Up Round Seat Matrix

The NBEMS said the seat matrix for the Final (Mop-up) Round will be released before the start of the counselling.

Hospitals have been instructed to ensure that the joining and resignation details of candidates are updated on the counselling portal. If a candidate has resigned before the commencement of the Final (Mop-up) Round, the concerned hospital must update the resignation information on the counselling portal on or before August 20, 2026, so that the seat can be included in the Mop-up Round.

NBEMS cautioned that failure by a hospital to update the resignation information on the counselling portal will result in the concerned seat not being included in the Final (Mop-up) Round of counselling.

Post-Diploma DNB Counselling 2026: Important Instructions For Candidates

Candidates have been advised to carefully go through the flow chart outlining the process for allotment of Post-Diploma DNB seats in the Final (Mop-up) Round.

NBEMS has also warned that candidates who are allotted a seat but fail to join the allotted institution by the stipulated deadline of September 1, 2026, will lose their Post-Diploma DNB seat. Their first-year course fee will also be forfeited.

For further clarification or assistance, candidates can contact NBEMS through the Communication Web Portal available on the official NBEMS website.