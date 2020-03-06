Directorate Of School Education Jammu To Create Database Of Private Schools

The schools must complete this exercise within 15 days that is till March 20.

To create a database of private schools and ensure transparency, the Directorate of School Education (DSE) of Jammu has asked the institutions to register on its portal.

Through the portal, the DSE will collect information on infrastructure, employees, fees and facilities, among others, of private schools, according to an order.

The data is required to create an efficient and smooth mechanism for monitoring the functioning of private schools as well as for quick disposal of applications to the schools in various matters.

Private schools, under all boards, having either any one or all classes from pre-primary to Class 12, are advised to register themselves on the portal and upload all relevant information, including necessary certificates like recognition certificate, affiliation certificate and building safety certificates, the order said.

The schools must complete this exercise within 15 days that is till March 20.

