Diplomate Of National Board Final Exam 2026: Applications Open, Check Details

Diplomate Of National Board Final Exam 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will begin the application process for the Diplomate of National Board (DNB) Final Examination for the December 2026 session today. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, natboard.edu.in. The application window will remain open from 5pm today to October 12.

The DNB Final Theory Examination for the December 2026 session is scheduled to be held on November 19, 20, 21 and 22 at various examination centres across the country.

Candidates can refer to the Information Bulletin on the NBEMS website for eligibility criteria, fee structure, examination scheme, and other details.

Important Dates

Availability of Information Bulletin: September 23, from 5 pm onwards

Online Submission of Application Form: September 23, 5 pm to October 12, 11:55 pm.

Date of Examination: November 19, 20, 21, and 22, 2026

NBEMS has advised candidates to carefully read the Information Bulletin before applying and not wait until the last date to complete the online application process.

No request for acceptance of an application through any mode after the closure of the prescribed application submission window will be entertained by NBEMS.

For queries related to application form submission, refunds of failed transactions, payment gateway-related issues, etc., candidates can contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at +91-7996165333 or write to NBEMS through its helpline portal accessible through the applicant login.

For queries related to eligibility and documents, candidates can write to the NBEMS Communication Web Portal.

Candidates are advised to rely only on information published on the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in, or communicated through NBEMS' official communication channels. They should not rely on rumours, unverified social media posts or messages circulated by third parties.