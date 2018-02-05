DHSE Kerala Declared First Year Higher Secondary Equivalency Exam Result DHSE Kerala has declared the first year higher secondary equivalency exam result. The exam was held in October 2017.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT DHSE Kerala First Year Result October 2017: Know How To Check New Delhi: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala commonly known as DHSE Kerala has declared the first year higher secondary equivalency exam result. The exam was held in October 2017. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check their result at the official website keralaresults.nic.in. The second year result was declared in December 2017; the exam was held in October, as well. DHSE had postponed the exam dates for some of the plus one and plus two (first year and second year) equivalency examinations. The examinations scheduled from 8-10 October had been rescheduled to 20-22 October.

DHSE Kerala First Year Higher Secondary Equivalency Examination October 2017 Result: How To Check

Step 1: The candidates, who are searching for the results, may logon to the official results portal of Kerala results, keralaresults.nic.in.



Step 2: Click on the 'DHSE First Year Higher Secondary Equivalency Examination-October 2017' link.



Step 3: Enter your exam roll number and date of birth



Step 4: Click Submit



Step 5: Check your results



