DHE Haryana PG Admission Schedule Extended; Check Revised Dates

Haryana PG Admission Schedule 2026: The Directorate of Higher Education (DHE), Haryana, has extended the postgraduate admission schedule for the 2026-27 academic session. As per the revised schedule, candidates can complete online registration on the admission portal till August 21, 2026. The deadline for editing application forms has been extended to August 22, while colleges can verify documents and applicants can resolve discrepancies till August 23.

The first merit list will be released on August 23, followed by the final merit list on August 24. Candidates shortlisted in the first round will have to submit the admission fee from August 25 to 27. The schedule also includes physical counselling for vacant seats and late-fee provisions.

DHE Haryana PG Admission 2026: Check Important Dates

The revised schedule includes online registration, application editing, document verification and merit list publication. Candidates should note the following dates:

Online registration: July 17 to August 21, 2026

July 17 to August 21, 2026 Application form editing: July 18 to August 22, 2026

July 18 to August 22, 2026 Document verification and discrepancy removal: July 18 to August 23, 2026

July 18 to August 23, 2026 Provisional merit list: August 23, 2026

August 23, 2026 Final merit list: August 24, 2026

August 24, 2026 Fee submission for first counselling round: August 25 to 27, 2026

DHE Haryana PG Admission 2026: Physical Counselling for Vacant Seats

Physical counselling for leftover seats will begin on August 28, 2026. The online admission portal will reopen on August 29 for registration and editing of application forms.

Physical counselling for remaining seats will continue from August 30 to September 5 with a late fee of Rs 100. From September 6 to September 12, candidates participating in the physical counselling process will have to pay a late fee of Rs 100 plus Rs 100 per day.

Candidates are advised to check the official DHE Haryana admission portal regularly for updates and complete each admission process within the specified deadline.