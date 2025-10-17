DGCA Automates Flight Crew Application Process Via DigiLocker, Ends Manual Verification

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has introduced an automated system for generating computer numbers for Flight Crew (FC) candidates via its Pariksha portal, effective October 16, 2025. This initiative aims to streamline pilot licensing procedures and enhance the ease of doing business in the aviation sector.

The new system eliminates manual document submission and verification by leveraging DigiLocker for automated verification of academic credentials. With this, candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will receive their computer numbers instantly upon successful online submission.

The DGCA will implement the auto-generation of Computer Numbers for flight crew applicants in two phases.

In Phase I, the facility will be available to candidates who have passed their Class 10 and 12 examinations from the CBSE Board, with successful document verification via DigiLocker. In the subsequent phases, the service will be extended to candidates from other recognized education boards, provided their Class 10 and 12 certificates or mark sheets are available on DigiLocker. This move aims to streamline the pilot licensing process by reducing manual intervention and enhancing efficiency.

The auto generation system will automatically allot a computer number immediately upon successful submission of the online application on DGCA Pariksha Portal, as per the eligibility criteria.

According to the official release, the latest move is part of larger initiatives and directions given by Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu to digitise all the processes in DGCA/BCAS (Bureau of Civil Aviation Security) offices through eGCA and other platforms.

This is to ensure "ease of flying and the approval processes for students/pilots/and stakeholders with quick response and no human intervention," it added.