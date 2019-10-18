Delhi University's 96th Convocation On November 4

Delhi University will hold its 96th Convocation on November 4

Delhi University will hold its 96th Annual Convocation on November 4, 2019. At the convocation ceremony, about 600 Doctoral degrees, 60 DM/M.Ch degrees, and 200 medals/prizes will be awarded to the students in person. The convocation ceremony will be presided over by Prof. Yogesh Kumari Tiwari, Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University. Union HRD Minister, Mr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will be the Chief Guest at the convocation.

The University will award eligible students who qualified in the examinations held in 2018 and 2019. The degree certificates of all other students (other than those who are placed in the merit list for award) who passed in 2018 and 2019 will be conferred in absentia and will be released to the respective department and colleges after the convocation.

The University will host a Live Webcast of the Convocation ceremony and has requested affiliated colleges to play the same for convenience of college students.

The University will also hold a full rehearsal for the convocation on November 3, 2019. The rehearsal will be held between 10:30 am and 1:00 pm at the Multipurpose Hall, Delhi University Sports Stadium Complex.

While the University has released the list of students who will be awarded at the convocation, the University is yet to declare the name of student who would be awarded the Vice-Chancellor's Gold Medal in the Arts stream, and Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal.

