Delhi University Warns Students Against Fake Notice About Winter Break

The University of Delhi has released a notification warning students about a fake notice that has been issued in the name of the university. The university dismissed the notification highlighting that the news of the winter break announced due to air pollution is 'fake'.

The notice that is being circulating around declared November 19-27, 2024 as winter break due to severe air quality.

The fake notification dismissed by the university reads, "In order to tide over the prevailing environmental pollution caused by Severe Air Quality and implementation of GRAP-IV measures in Delhi, it has been decided to declare 19.11.2024 to 27.11.2024 as winter break for the university and its colleges. However, all the prescheduled examinations and interviews will be held without any change in schedule. This is issued with the approval of the Competent Authority."

Meanwhile, the University of Delhi has decided to shift all classes for its colleges and departments to online mode as a precautionary measure due to the alarming level of air pollution in Delhi and NCR. The online classes will continue until Saturday, November 23, 2024, prioritising the health and well-being of students.

Regular physical classes are set to resume on Monday, November 25, 2024. The university has confirmed that the schedules for examinations and interviews will remain unchanged and will proceed as planned. This decision has been made in the larger interest of students and has been issued with the approval of the Competent Authority.