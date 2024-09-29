Advertisement

Delhi University Undergraduate Mop-Up Round 2024 Registrations End Today, Check Details

Delhi University will offer admission to approximately 71,600 seats across 69 colleges, departments, and centres for this academic year.

Read Time: 2 mins
Students can participate in the round by visiting the official website.
The University of Delhi (DU) will close the mop-up round window for undergraduate admissions today, aimed at filling the remaining vacant seats. Students can participate in the round by visiting the official website, admissions.uod.ac.in.

DU UG Mop-Up Round 2024: Steps To Register

Step 1. Go to the official website: ugadmission.uod.ac.in/mopup
Step 2. On the homepage, click on "New Registration"
Step 3. Provide the necessary details
Step 4. Choose your preferred programs and colleges
Step 5. Make the payment and click on "Submit"
Step 6. Save the confirmation page

Candidates can apply to colleges and programs by September 30. Colleges will select and grant admissions by October 03, and the last date for fee payment is October 06.

Category-Wise Fees

UR/OBC-NCL/EWS: Rs 250
SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 100

The official notification states: "Candidates who have already registered on the CSAS (UG)-2024 platform will not be required to pay any registration fees."

Documents Required For Admission

  • CUET UG 2024 scorecard
  • Class 12 certificate and marksheet
  • Class 10 certificate and marksheet (for date of birth verification)
  • Transfer Certificate (TC) or School Leaving Certificate (SLC)
  • Migration certificate (if applicable)
  • Category certificate (SC, ST, OBC, EWS, PwD), if applicable
  • Passport-size photographs
  • Provisional certificate (from the last attended school)
  • Character certificate (from the last attended institution)
  • Address proof (e.g., Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, or Passport)

Delhi University will offer admission to approximately 71,600 seats (excluding supernumerary seats) across 69 colleges, departments, and centres for this academic year. The admission process covers 1,559 different program and college combinations.

