Delhi University To Conduct Placement And Internship Drive

University of Delhi is organising placement and internship drive in offline mode at the campus. The Central Placement Cell (CPC), Dean of Student Welfare, University of Delhi, will hold the placement and internship drive from February 10- 21, 2025. The drive will be held every day from 10 am to 4 pm in Rooms 4 and 5, Dean Students' Welfare Office, Conference Centre, Opposite Botany Department, Gate Number 4, University of Delhi.

The deadline to fill the application form for the process is February 8, 2025. Students who wish to meet potential companies and secure placements or internships can visit the official website for detailed information.

Eligibility criteria

Students enrolled in regular UG, PG, and PhD programmes at Delhi University are eligible to apply for the placement and internship drives. The internship drive will not include students from the School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB).

Candidates will not be required to pay any registration charge to participate in the placement and internship drive.

Steps to apply for internship drive

Step 1: Visit the official website of University of Delhi, du.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the DU Placement 2025 drive link.

Step 3: A new page will open, where candidates must complete the form.

Step 4: Click submit to download the confirmation page.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy for future.