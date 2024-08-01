Delhi University Releases Admission Schedule For Undergraduate Admissions

After the declaration of results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG, the University of Delhi (DU) has announced Phase-2 of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG). The schedule has been announced for undergraduate admissions 2024-25.

Candidates who had successfully completed the Phase-I of CSAS-UG may login to their dashboard (https://ugadmission.uod.ac.in) to choose their preferred programmes and college combination, subject to fulfillment of the eligibility criteria.

Candidates who have still not registered themselves on the CSAS portal will also be able to register as the university has decided to keep both the phases open till August 7, 2024. The registration for Phase-I and Phase-Il will close on August 07, 2024.

As per the official notification, "In Phase-2, the candidates will have to map the subjects studied by them in class 12 to those in which they have appeared in CUET-2024. Only those CUET papers will be considered in which the candidates have passed their class 12 board exam."

To help candidates with the process of admissions, the admission branch will also conduct a webinar on August 2, 2024.

The correction window for candidates already registered in Phase 1 of CSAS started on July 30 and continue till August 4, 2024.

The preference for filling of programme and colleges in CSAS has been scheduled from August 1-7, 2024.

The simulated ranks will be declared on August 11, 2024. The window to change the preference will begin from August 11-12, 2024.

The first CSAS Allocation list will be announced on August 16, 2024.

The first round of CSAS Allocation and admission will begin from August 16-21, 2024. Candidates have time to accept the allocated seats from August 16-18, 2024. The deadline to make payment of fees by candidates is August 21, 2024.

The second round of CSAS Allocation and admission will begin from August 22 and continue till August 30, 2024.

The second CSAS Allocation will be announced on August 25, 2024.

The last date of online payment of fees by the candidate has been scheduled for August 30, 2024.