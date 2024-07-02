Delhi University PG 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Released, Check Details

According to the official schedule, in round 2 seat allotment, candidates can accept their allocated seats from July 2 onwards until July 6. The respective departments, centers, and colleges will verify and approve the online applications from July 2 to July 8. The final date for candidates to make the online payment of the admission fee is July 9.
DU PG 2024 Results: Steps to Check
- Visit the official website, admission.uod.ac.in
- On the home page, select the link for the Round 2 CSAS result under the PG Admission 2024-2025 section
- Enter login credentials to log in
- Check the result displayed on the screen
- A "freeze" or "upgrade" option will be provided in the candidate's result
DU PG Allotment 2024: Important Dates
First Round
Declaration of First CSAS (PG) allocation: June 22
Last date of online payment of fees: June 28
Second Round
Declaration of Second CSAS (PG) allocation on the dashboard of the candidates: July 2
Last date of online payment: July 9
Third Round
Declaration of Third CSAS (PG) allocation on the dashboard of the candidates: July 16
Last date of online payment of fees by candidates: July 21
Delhi University offers various postgraduate programs in diverse fields such as arts, commerce & business studies, education, interdisciplinary & applied sciences, law, mathematical sciences, music & fine arts, science, social sciences, and more.