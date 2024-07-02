Delhi University PG 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Released, Check Details

DU PG 2024 Admission: Delhi University announced the second seat allotment result for postgraduate (PG) programs on July 2. Registered candidates can check the results of the seat allotment for round 2 by visiting the official website, pgadmission.uod.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in. They are required to enter their CUET 2024 registration number and date of birth to access the results.

According to the official schedule, in round 2 seat allotment, candidates can accept their allocated seats from July 2 onwards until July 6. The respective departments, centers, and colleges will verify and approve the online applications from July 2 to July 8. The final date for candidates to make the online payment of the admission fee is July 9.

DU PG 2024 Results: Steps to Check

Visit the official website, admission.uod.ac.in

On the home page, select the link for the Round 2 CSAS result under the PG Admission 2024-2025 section

Enter login credentials to log in

Check the result displayed on the screen

A "freeze" or "upgrade" option will be provided in the candidate's result

DU PG Allotment 2024: Important Dates

First Round

Declaration of First CSAS (PG) allocation: June 22

Last date of online payment of fees: June 28

Second Round

Declaration of Second CSAS (PG) allocation on the dashboard of the candidates: July 2

Last date of online payment: July 9

Third Round

Declaration of Third CSAS (PG) allocation on the dashboard of the candidates: July 16

Last date of online payment of fees by candidates: July 21

Delhi University offers various postgraduate programs in diverse fields such as arts, commerce & business studies, education, interdisciplinary & applied sciences, law, mathematical sciences, music & fine arts, science, social sciences, and more.