Delhi University Extends Scholarship Application Deadline For Academic Year 2025-26

Delhi University has extended the deadline for the submission of application forms for various scholarships for the academic year 2025-26. Eligible candidates can apply for the scholarships on the official website by December 22, 2025. The previous deadline for receiving applications for the scholarship was November 30, 2025.

Candidates can visit the official website of the Delhi University to check the rules and regulations, eligibility, and application details of scholarships.

The following is the list of various scholarships of Delhi University for the academic year 2025-26.

Scholarships for undergraduate courses:

Dr. V.K.R.V. Rao Endowment Book-Grant

Sh. Prem Prakash Award

The Delhi University and College Karamchari Union Book-Grant

The Delhi State Co-operative Union Book-Grant

Pt. Man Mohan Nath Dhar Book-Grant

Sardar Kartar Singh Grover Memorial Book-Grant

Ganga Sant Book-Grant

Puran Chand Khatri Book-Grant

Delhi University Women Association Book-Grant

Smt. Kesra Bai Luthra Book-Grant

Prof JC Luthra & Smt. Kesra Bai Luthra Book-Grant

Satish Batra Memorial Book-Grant

Dr SL Hora and Smt V Hora Endowment Book-Grant

Shri Moti Lal Kaul Aima Memorial Book-Grant (Blind Students)

Shri Ram Lubhaya Book-Grant (Blind Students)

Vijender Sharmila Chopra Book-Grant (Blind Students)

Pt Udho Ram Rampal Charitable turst Scholarship

Balak Ram Scholarship

Scholarship for postgraduate courses: