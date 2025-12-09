Delhi University Extends Scholarship Application Deadline For Academic Year 2025-26

Delhi University Scholarships
- Delhi University extended scholarship application deadline to December 22, 2025
- Previous deadline for scholarship applications was November 30, 2025
- Candidates can apply and check eligibility on Delhi University's official website
New Delhi:
Delhi University has extended the deadline for the submission of application forms for various scholarships for the academic year 2025-26. Eligible candidates can apply for the scholarships on the official website by December 22, 2025. The previous deadline for receiving applications for the scholarship was November 30, 2025.
Candidates can visit the official website of the Delhi University to check the rules and regulations, eligibility, and application details of scholarships.
The following is the list of various scholarships of Delhi University for the academic year 2025-26.
Scholarships for undergraduate courses:
- Dr. V.K.R.V. Rao Endowment Book-Grant
- Sh. Prem Prakash Award
- The Delhi University and College Karamchari Union Book-Grant
- The Delhi State Co-operative Union Book-Grant
- Pt. Man Mohan Nath Dhar Book-Grant
- Sardar Kartar Singh Grover Memorial Book-Grant
- Ganga Sant Book-Grant
- Puran Chand Khatri Book-Grant
- Delhi University Women Association Book-Grant
- Smt. Kesra Bai Luthra Book-Grant
- Prof JC Luthra & Smt. Kesra Bai Luthra Book-Grant
- Satish Batra Memorial Book-Grant
- Dr SL Hora and Smt V Hora Endowment Book-Grant
- Shri Moti Lal Kaul Aima Memorial Book-Grant (Blind Students)
- Shri Ram Lubhaya Book-Grant (Blind Students)
- Vijender Sharmila Chopra Book-Grant (Blind Students)
- Pt Udho Ram Rampal Charitable turst Scholarship
- Balak Ram Scholarship
Scholarship for postgraduate courses:
- All India Post -Graduate Scholarships
- University Post-Graduate Scholarships
- His Holiness The Pope Scholarship