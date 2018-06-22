Delhi University Celebrates International Yoga Day The fourth International Yoga Day was celebrated across all departments and colleges of the Delhi University, said a statement from the varsity.

Share EMAIL PRINT Delhi University Celebrates International Yoga Day New Delhi: The fourth International Yoga Day was celebrated across all departments and colleges of the Delhi University, said a statement from the varsity. The celebrations at the University were inaugurated by Vice Chancellor, Prof Yogesh K Tyagi at Gandhi Bhawan. In his inaugural address, Tyagi emphasised on the importance of yoga for physical and spiritual health. He stressed that yoga should become a part of our routine activities and expressed concern that it is still not part of our daily routine. A research exercise was undertaken on the spot by all present to introspect on reasons for not adopting yoga in their daily routine, said the statement.



There was active participation by students, faculty and staff of the Delhi University. The activities included demonstration of Yogasana and meditation by NSS and NCC student volunteers. Special lectures, seminars and workshops were held on the importance of yoga and its impact on physical, mental and spiritual well-being in colleges and departments, the statement added.



