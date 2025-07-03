Delhi University Now Allows Exit After 3 Years In Four-Year UG Course

Delhi University has officially notified that students enrolled in the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) can now exit the course after completing three years and still be awarded a degree, reports PTI. This development marks a key milestone in the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

According to the notification issued on Thursday, students who have successfully completed six semesters (i.e., three years) under the UG Curriculum Framework 2022 are eligible for the exit option. They will receive a general degree for multi-core discipline programmes or an Honours degree for single-core disciplines.

The notification reads: "Students interested in availing the above option can log in to the university's student portal at https:lc.uod.ac.in and submit their intent through the designated online process,"

The university has advised students to "carefully evaluate their academic and career goals" and consult teachers or mentors before choosing the early exit route.

The update comes as DU prepares to launch the fourth and final year of the FYUP in August. Introduced under NEP 2020, the programme extends undergraduate study to four years with multiple entry and exit options. Based on the number of years completed, students can earn a certificate (1 year), diploma (2 years), or degree (3 or 4 years). The fourth year includes an option for research specialisation.

The new structure aims to offer flexibility and enhance academic engagement, but it has raised concerns about infrastructure deficiencies, incomplete curriculum, and colleges' and faculty members' lack of preparedness.

Addressing such concerns in a previous PTI interview, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh had said, "Facilities will be created. This is the first time the focus is on research, entrepreneurship and skill... this fourth year will be a game changer."

With the transition underway, the university's latest exit option notification aims to empower students with greater autonomy and clarity as they navigate their academic journeys in the new higher education landscape.

