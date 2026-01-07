Delhi University 2026: University Releases Official Admission Brochure, Details Inside

Delhi University has released admission brochure for Undergraduate (UG) courses 2026. The brochure will inform students about the procedure to apply and important rules.

According to the brochure, Delhi University will conduct UG admissions through the Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG 2026, which is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Admissions will be done through the Common Seat Allocation System on the official admission portal of the university.

The admission process is separate for Schools of Open Learning (SOL), Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) and foreign nationals. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website.

Important date:

The registration window will close on January 30, 2025 and the last day to pay the fee is January 31. The applications correction window will open from February 2 to 4 and exams are scheduled for May 11 to 31. Results will be out in July 2026.

Eligibility:

It is mandatory for the candidate to have passed class 12th or its equivalent examination from a recognised board. Additionally, candidates will have to appear in CUET UG 2026 in the same subjects in which they have appeared or passed the class 12th exam.

Delhi University has also released the list in which languages the CUET UG 2026 exam will be conducted. This examination will be held in Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu languages.