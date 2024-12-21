Delhi Sees Surge In Nursery Admissions For 2025-26 Session

Nursery admissions for the 2025-26 academic session in approximately 1,741 private schools across Delhi concluded on Friday. The Directorate of Education (DoE) of the Delhi government, through a circular issued on November 12, set December 20 as the final date for submitting registration forms. The first general admission lists are scheduled for release on January 17, 2025.



Manisha Sharma, principal of Venkateshwar School, Dwarka, highlighted a notable surge, saying, "We have received around 3,600 nursery registrations this year, which is a significant increase compared to previous years."

Pratika Gupta, principal of Sovereign School, Rohini, stated, "We received over 2,000 registrations for nursery admissions this year, surpassing last year's figures."

Similarly, R N Jindal, Chairperson of Gitarattan Global School, reported about 1,000 registrations at their institution.

Private schools are required to reserve 25% of their seats for children from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Groups (DG), and children with disabilities. Separate admission lists for these categories will be released as per the guidelines.

According to the DoE's instructions, schools must upload the details of all selected applicants by January 1, 2025. The age limits specified by the DoE for admissions are as follows: children must be at least three years old for nursery, four years for KG, and five years for Class 1 as of March 31, 2025, with respective upper age limits of under four, five, and six years.

The second admission list, along with the marks allotted, will be released on February 3, 2025. If necessary, additional admission lists will be published on February 26, 2025.

Parents can raise queries with school heads regarding the first admission list from January 18 to January 27, 2025, and for the second list from February 5 to February 11, 2025.

The overall admission process, including the resolution of queries and marks allotment, will conclude on February 14, 2025.