Delhi Schools Resume Normal Class Schedule Following Weather Improvement

Delhi Schools Timings: Earlier, due to foggy weather, schools were directed to run between 9am and 5pm.

Schools in the national capital have resumed physical classes at normal times as weather conditions improved. The Delhi education department has issued an order directing all government, government-aided, and private schools to resume classes at normal times from today.

"In view of the improved weather conditions in Delhi, all government, government-aided, and recognised private schools of Delhi shall resume their normal timings with effect from February 6, 2024," the official order reads.

The order stated that school administrators must inform all students, staff, and parents about the changes in timing through SMS, phone calls, and other appropriate means of communication.

On January 15, when schools resumed classes following the winter break, the Delhi government enforced specific timing restrictions due to the cold weather. All schools were directed to commence their classes after 9am and conclude by 5pm, considering the foggy conditions prevailing in the national capital.