Delhi Rajakiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya Admission Schedule Announced

Delhi School RPVV Admission 2019: Know Details

Admission to class 6 in the Rajakiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas, Delhi will begin on April 5. Students have to qualify a written exam which is scheduled to be held on April 16. The entrance test result will be announced on April 23. The test will consist of objective type questions and will assess the numerical & mental ability, general knowledge and language comprehension and also descriptive type questions to test the writing skills in English and in Hindi. The duration of test will be for 2 hours & 20 minutes.

Students who have been studying in government aided/ government/ MCD/ NDMC/ Delhi Cantonment board schools for at least 2 years are eligible to apply. Student must have scored minimum 60% marks in the preceding class for being eligible for the program.

There's a limit to the number of enrollments in class 6 in these schools. As per last year's admission notice, the number of students in a class will not exceed 35.

Last year the exam was held on April 13 and admission process had begun on April 20.

The venue of the exam will be the school in which the student applies for admission.

The details of the vacant seats will be notified by the Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi on its website. Details can also be found from the official website of the respective schools.

These schools have been outperforming the Kendriya Vidyalayas for the last two years. A total of 22 Rajakiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas will participate in the class 6 admission.

