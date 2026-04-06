Delhi School Result 2026: DoE Releases EWS Category Result, Download Link Here

Delhi DoE EWS Result 2026: The Directorate of Education (DoE) has released the EWS results today, April 6, 2026, for the academic session 2025-26. The admission process was conducted under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG), and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) categories.

The DoE has confirmed that selected candidates will receive SMS notifications on their registered mobile numbers. The message will include details about the verification process and the allotted school, according to Money Control.

The first computerized lottery for admissions for the 2026-27 academic session was held today, April 6, at 10:00 AM. Applicants seeking admission to entry-level classes-Pre-school, KG, and Class 1-can now view their allotment status on the official website, edudel.nic.in.

Documents Required For Verification

Proof of Date of Birth (Birth Certificate).

Income Certificate (For EWS category).

Ration Card (For EWS category).

Caste Certificate (For DG category).

Disability Certificate (For CWSN applicants).

Proof of Residence (Ration card/Voter ID/Electricity bill).

Download Link

How To Download Result?

Visit the official website edudel.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link titled "Results 2025-26" for EWS category under the "What's New" section.

Enter the required credentials such as Class, Student ID, section, date of birth.

Then, click on the submit buttion.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Parents and students should carefully review all details on the scorecard and contact the school administration if they find any discrepancies. Physical report cards and detailed assessments will also be provided through the respective schools.