Delhi School Of Journalism May Soon Start Courses For Working Journalists

Delhi School of Journalism (DSJ) may start short-term courses for working journalists from the upcoming academic session, as was originally provisioned in the ordinance under which the school was established, an official from the university has said.

The newly-established school which is running its second batch for a five-year integrated course in Masters in Journalism, also had among its objectives starting short-term courses for working journalists and students.

"Since we are a new college and have just started our second batch, things are bound to take some time. But we are planning to start the short-term courses by 2020 latest, and if we can, we will start the courses from 2019," Manasvini Yogi, Officer-on-Special-Duty for DSJ, told IANS.

Among the courses, she said, the school is mulling a course for digital journalism and may conduct classes on weekends for the working professionals.

"We will have to see about all that. Too early to talk about the kind of courses we will start. But a course in digital journalism will be there and since these would be for working journalists, the classes may be held on weekends," Yogi said.

The school was started in 2017 with a batch of 120 students. At present, there are 218 students across the two batches.