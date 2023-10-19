Delhi Nursery Admission 2024: Private Schools To Start Process On Nov 23

Delhi Nursery Admission 2024: Deadline for submitting application forms to schools is December 15, 2023.

Private schools in Delhi will begin the registration process for students in nursery, pre-primary (KG), and Class 1 from November 23, as per a notification issued by the Directorate of Education on Wednesday, October 18. The deadline for registration is December 15, and the first admission list will be released on January 12, 2024. Private schools are required to allocate 25 percent of their seats for economically disadvantaged (EWS) and underprivileged students, as well as children with disabilities. Separate lists will be provided for these categories.

As per the notification, the minimum age requirements for admission to pre-school (nursery), pre-primary (KG), and Class 1 are three years, four years, and five years, respectively, as of March 31. The notification categorises pre-school, pre-primary, and Class 1 as entry-level classes and specifies that the maximum age limits for admission should be under four years for pre-school, under five years for pre-primary, and under six years for Class 1.

After the publication of the first admission list, schools can address parental inquiries from January 13 to January 22, as outlined in the notification. The notification states that parents may contact the school's head or principal if they wish to request age relaxation through a manual application process.

If required, the draw of lots will be conducted transparently in the presence of parents. Eligible parents will receive notification at least two days before the draw date through the school's website, noticeboard, and email.

Valid documents for proof of address include:

Ration Card or Smart Card in the parents' names (mother/father with the child's name).

Domicile certificate of the child or their parents.

Voter ID Card (EPIC) of either parent.

Electricity bill, MTNL telephone bill, water bill, or passport in the name of either parent or the child.

Aadhaar card or UID card issued in the name of either parent.