Delhi ITI Seat Allotment Result Out. Direct Link Here

Delhi ITI admission 2019: First round seat allotment result released @ itidelhiadmissions.nic.in

Delhi ITI counselling 2019: Department of Training and Technical Education of Governemnt of NCT of Delhi has released the Delhi ITI allotment result for first round of counselling on the official website. The ITI allotment result for the ITI Delhi admission is available on the official website of the counselling, itidelhiadmissions.nic.in. The ITI admission is being done to various Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) spread all over Delhi. Candidates who have been listed on the Delhi ITI rank list may check the allotment result from the official website after entering their login ID and password.

The admission based on the Delhi ITI first round allotment results will be held from July 23 to July 25. Next round of allotment results will be released on August 2.

Delhi ITI allotment result 2019: Direct link

Check here for checking Delhi ITI allotment result 2019 for round 1:

Delhi ITI allotment result 2019 direct link

There are 19 Government ITIs having 10292 seats for the session 2019-20 in 48 different trades affiliated with National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) or State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT) are engaged in the ITI admission process in the national capital region. Along with these ITIs, in ITI, Nand Nagri, for which online admission will be conducted for women from minority category.

ITI Delhi Admission 2019: Important dates

Publishing of first round Seat Allotment Result: 22-July-19

First round Reporting at allotted ITIs: 23-July-19 to 25-July-19

Display of vacant seat position after first round of Reporting: 26-July-19

Reshuffling of trades/ITI choices by candidates at Online Admission Portal: 27-July-19 to 29-July-19

Publishing of second round Seat Allotment Result: 02-Aug-19

Second round Reporting as per allotted seats list: 05-Aug-19 to 07-Aug-19

Display of vacant seat position after second round of seat allotment: 08-Aug-19

Reshuffling of trades/ITI choices by candidates at Online Admission: 08-Aug-19 to 12-Aug-19

Publishing of third round Seat Allotment Result: 16-Aug-19

Third round Reporting as per allotted it is: 19-Aug-19 to 21-Aug-19

Display of vacant seat position after third round of seat reporting at Online Admission Portal: 22-Aug-19

Reshuffling of trades/ITI choices by candidates at Online Admission Portal: 22-Aug-19 to 25-Aug-19

Publishing of fourth round Seat Allotment Result: 28-Aug-19

Fourth round Reporting as per allotted seats list: 29-Aug-19 to 30-Aug19

