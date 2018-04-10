Delhi High Court To Hear Plea Against CBSE's Decision To Not Hold Maths Re-Test The Delhi High Court will today hear a plea filed against CBSE's decision to not conduct re-test for class 10 mathematics paper.

Share EMAIL PRINT Delhi High Court To Hear Plea Against CBSE's Decision To Not Hold Maths Re-Test New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will today hear a plea filed against CBSE's decision to not conduct re-test for class 10 mathematics paper. On March 28, CBSE had cancelled class 10 Mathematics exam and Class 12 Economics Exam. While the board announced later that the re-exam for economics for class 12 students would be conducted on April 25, on April 3 it said that there would be no re-test for class 10 mathematics paper.



A day before the board's announcement, the Delhi high Court had asked the board to clarify its stance on re-test for class 10 by April 16.



The board had then informed the court that it was probing the extent of the paper leak and will announce the dates for re-test only after that.



The board had earlier made the announcement that if at all the re-test for class 10 will be conducted in July. A plea had bene filed in the High Court asking that the re-test for class 10 students should also be conducted in April.



As reported by Outlook, the High Court will today hear the plea filed challenging the board's decision not to conduct the re-test for class 10 students.



