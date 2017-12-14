Delhi Government Simplifies Process For Parents To File For Audit Of School Accounts, Determination Of Fee

The circular, which is being shared on social media, says, "Any parent or guardian of a student, of any recognized unaided school individually or jointly aggrieved by the amount of fee or any other charge being levied by the school may register a complaint with the said committee of respective district in the prescribed proforma alongwith the processing fee of Rs. 100 to be deposited in the form of TR-5 with the Dy. Director of Education, of the respective district."
Historical Gift for Delhi Parents by @msisodia, now audit of school account and fee determination as easy as filing of an RTI. A single parent can now apply for audit and determination of fee by paying Just 100Rs the griviance shall be addressed in 90 days @ArvindKejriwalpic.twitter.com/ve9f9yUUY3— ADV KHAGESH B JHA (@juristkhagesh) December 13, 2017
The Delhi Government has also directed all unaided schools to make available to the Fee Anomaly Committee any record of the school and submit its accounts in the proforma as prescribed for the purpose, which the committee may demand.
The Fee Anomaly Committee has to examine the grievance submitted and the records of the school within a time frame of ninety days and submit its report.
