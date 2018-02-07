Delhi Government Orders Unrecognised Schools To Stop Education Activities The Delhi government has ordered several private schools which are working in violation of the Right Education Act in the national capital to discontinue its activities from the next academic session.

The Delhi government has ordered several private schools which are working in violation of the Right Education Act in the national capital to discontinue its activities from the next academic session. An official order from Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP Government also notified all the societies/trusts/agencies/organisations or individuals running unrecognised schools to discontinue the educational activities from 2018-19 academic session. It also warned if the institutions fail to comply with the order, action will be initiated against them, reported Press Trust of India.



"It has come to our notice that several unrecognised private schools are functioning without obtaining the mandatory certificate of recognition from appropriate authority which is in violation of the Right to Education Act," an official order by the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.



The government also asked the parents to get their wards admitted in recognised schools.



The government asked the residents to choose those schools which are run as well as recognised by either Department of Education or any other local authorities such as municipal councils as admitting the children to unrecognised schools may jeopardise their academic future.



In another development, Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, announced that his government will introduce 'Happiness' curriculum in schools, so that children to remain happier, more confident and have greater self esteem.



More than 40 lakh students have registered in both private and government schools combined in Delhi.



(With Inputs from PTI)



