Delhi Government Orders Unrecognised Schools To Stop Education Activities

"It has come to our notice that several unrecognised private schools are functioning without obtaining the mandatory certificate of recognition from appropriate authority which is in violation of the Right to Education Act," an official order by the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.
The government also asked the parents to get their wards admitted in recognised schools.
The government asked the residents to choose those schools which are run as well as recognised by either Department of Education or any other local authorities such as municipal councils as admitting the children to unrecognised schools may jeopardise their academic future.
In another development, Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, announced that his government will introduce 'Happiness' curriculum in schools, so that children to remain happier, more confident and have greater self esteem.
More than 40 lakh students have registered in both private and government schools combined in Delhi.
Comments
Click here for more Education News