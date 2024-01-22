Delhi Government Launches Model Virtual School For Hybrid Learning

Delhi minister Atishi visited the school and engaged with students during a virtual math class.

Considering the disruptions caused by adverse weather and the Covid pandemic to school schedules in recent years, the Delhi government has introduced the Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS).

The DMVS aims to transform the teaching methods in all government schools into a hybrid mode, where teaching and learning will be available both offline and online. Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Saturday said that the school represents a unique experiment in ensuring world-class learning reaches even those who cannot physically attend school.

She emphasised that this initiative would guarantee that even if schools have to be closed due to weather uncertainties, children's education remains unaffected.

"The Delhi Model Virtual School, under the Arvind Kejriwal government, realises our vision of providing quality education to every child, extending beyond the last mile. Through cutting-edge studios and trained teachers, our virtual school conducts live classes and shares digital resources with its students," the education minister posted on her official 'X' account.

The Delhi Model Virtual School, under the @ArvindKejriwal Govt, realises our vision of providing quality education to every child, even beyond the last mile. Had the opportunity to visit the school and engage with our students during a virtual math class..



Through cutting-edge… pic.twitter.com/fJRrkWXu7r — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) January 20, 2024

"In addition to this, students of Delhi government schools can now prepare for JEE-NEET-CUET through this platform," she added.

The education minister has instructed officials to develop a plan to ensure the success of hybrid education by integrating DMVS with the physical schooling ecosystem.

"I have directed officials to build a plan towards achieving this goal of hybrid education, integrating DMVS with the physical schooling ecosystem," she said.

The minister highlighted that, through cutting-edge studios and trained teachers, the virtual school conducts live classes and shares digital resources with its students.

She also visited the school and engaged with students during a virtual math class.