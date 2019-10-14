Delhi Cabinet Nod For New Skill, Entrepreneurship University

The Delhi Cabinet on Monday gave its approval for a new skill and entrepreneurship development university with an initial capacity of 50,000 students.

While the Cabinet has given its consent, the proposal will require clearance from the Delhi Lieutenant Governor before its approval by the Delhi Assembly, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday.

He said different levels of courses, ranging between six months to two years, will be made available for students from Class 10 to the graduate and post graduate levels. "These will give a guarantee for jobs. All the ITIs (Industrial Training Institutes) and skill centres will be merged with the university, which will have collaboration with different countries and companies."

He also said that the courses will have high level of flexibility in terms of redesigning.

