Defence Research and Development Organisation CEPTAM 11 Recruitment: 764 Positions Open, Apply Now

The online registration process for Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) 11 recruitment has been started by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Candidates can submit their applications through the official website, drdo.gov.in.

Important dates for application:

The last date for submitting online applications is January 1, 2026.

The last date to pay the application fee is January 3, 2026.

The correction window will be open from January 4 to January 6, 2026 for making changes to the application.

DRDO announced the filling of a total of 764 technical positions for CEPTAM 2025 recruitment.

561 vacancies for the Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) position.

The number of positions in the Administrative and Allied (A&A) category is not elaborated yet.

Educational Qualification:

For the Senior Technical Assistant-B position, candidates must have a B.Sc. in a relevant engineering field. A diploma is mandatory. For the Technician-A position, candidates must have passed Class 10 or Matriculation, along with an ITI certificate in the relevant trade. Only Indian citizens are eligible to apply.

Age Limit:

Candidates must be between 18 and 28 years of age as of January 1, 2026. Age relaxation will be applicable for reserved category candidates as per rules.

The selection process includes a written examination, followed by a trade test or skill test. Candidates who succeed in these stages will be called for document verification and medical examination. DRDO will release the final merit list upon completion of all stages.

DRDO CEPTAM 2025 Application Process

Step 1: Visit the official website drdo.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the DRDO CEPTAM link on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill out the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the prescribed fee.

Step 4: After submitting the application, preserve it.