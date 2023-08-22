Defence Ministry Initiates 2023 Defence Correspondents Course

Participants kicked off their course with a visit to an Indian Naval ship

The Ministry of Defence has initiated the 2023 edition of the Defence Correspondents Course (DCC), a three-week program designed for selected journalists representing both National and Regional Media organizations.

The course commenced at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) in Visakhapatnam on August 21, 2023.

The inaugural address was delivered by Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, AVSM, NM, Chief of Staff at ENC.

"A Bharat Bhushan Babu, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence and Additional Director General for Media & Communication provided an insightful overview of the course, highlighting the essential role of Defence Journalism in bridging the gap between the military and the media", read the Ministry of Defence press release.

The primary objective of the DCC is to foster a stronger connection between the media and the military, equipping journalists with an understanding of the Armed Forces.

This understanding is crucial when reporting on stories related to the maritime environment, ensuring accurate and informed coverage.

"As part of the one-week naval attachment, participants will receive lectures from subject matter experts within the Navy and the Coast Guard. These sessions will encompass a wide array of topics, including naval operations, naval diplomacy, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts, and an in-depth look at the organizational structures of the Navy and Coast Guard", read the press release.

Participants kicked off their course with a visit to an Indian Naval ship and submarine on August 21, 2023. They received briefings about life on board these vessels, gaining valuable insights into the day-to-day operations of naval personnel.

In the coming week, participants are scheduled to tour key facilities, including the Naval Dockyard, Naval Air Station, and on-board Coast Guard ships, all located in Visakhapatnam.

"The highlight of this naval phase of the course will be a sea sortie aboard a front-line warship of the Indian Navy. This experience provides journalists with a first-hand understanding of naval operations at sea", read the release.

The Defence Correspondents Course plays a role in fostering transparency, cooperation, and mutual understanding between the military and the media, ensuring that accurate and responsible reporting continues to be a hallmark of Defence Journalism in India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)