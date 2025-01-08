"Dear Idli Chutney No Sambhar": Email Sent To GATE Aspirants Goes Viral

A strange email, allegedly sent by the GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) administration, has left students amused and confused. The email, which went viral on social media, began with the unusual greeting: "Dear IDLI CHUTNEY NO SAMBHAR."

This odd phrase sparked widespread discussion online, with people debating whether it was a technical mistake, a prank, or something done on purpose. The email's authenticity has not been confirmed, and IIT Roorkee, which is organising GATE this year, has not commented on the matter.

The incident gained attention after a Reddit user shared a screenshot of the email, claiming it was sent by the GATE organising team. The email was meant to inform students that their admit cards were available on the GOAPS portal but instead left many scratching their heads. The post received over 2,800 upvotes and triggered a flood of memes and jokes.

Reactions To Post

People had mixed reactions to the post. Some found it funny, while others doubted its authenticity. One user said, "My friend got his admit card email with his name on it. Why did only a few people get this strange one?" Another joked, "Why no sambhar?"

Some believed it was a technical error, with one user suggesting, "Maybe someone did an SQL Injection in the GATE database." Others demanded proof of the sender's full email ID to verify the claim. Despite the confusion, the email has sparked laughter and become a viral sensation.

GATE is a national-level exam that tests students' knowledge in various subjects. Qualifiers can pursue Master's and Doctoral programs or secure jobs in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). GATE 2025, organised by IIT Roorkee, will be held on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 as a computer-based test in eight exam zones.