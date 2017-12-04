Cyclone Ockhi: Schools, Colleges In Mumbai, Parts Of Maharashtra Closed Tomorrow

The Maharashtra government has ordered precautionary holiday for schools and colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Sindhudurg, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts tomorrow due to "serious weather predictions" in view of Cyclone Ockhi.

Education | | Updated: December 04, 2017 23:03 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Cyclone Ockhi: Schools, Colleges In Mumbai, Parts Of Maharashtra Closed Tomorrow

Schools, Colleges In Mumbai,Sindhudurg, Thane, Raigad, Palghar Closed Tomorrow, Says Vinod Tawde

Mumbai:  The Maharashtra government has ordered precautionary holiday for schools and colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Sindhudurg, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts tomorrow due to "serious weather predictions" in view of Cyclone Ockhi. "Precautionary holiday declared for schools in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Sindhudurga, Ratnagiri, Thane, Raigad and Palghar Districts for the safety of the students due to the serious weather predictions on #CycloneOckhi #MumbaiRains," tweeted Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde.
 
According to the IMD official, a warning of heavy rainfall was issued in north Konkan and north Madhya Maharashtra.

Press Trust of India reported that, according to the official, the centre of the cyclone is around 600 km from Mumbai but its cloud band has spread along the coastal areas. 

"Hence," the official said, "light rainfall has started in Mumbai. The intensity of rains will increase as the cyclone approaches."
 
tamil nadu cyclone, vinod tawde, mumbai university, vinod tawde twitter, mumbai metropolitan region, mumbai rains,mumbai cyclone warning, mumbai news, sagar cyclone, mumbai, cyclone in mumbai
Cyclone Ockhi claimed 13 lives in Tamil Nadu and Kerala

Meanwhile, after the Mumbai megapolis has started receiving rainfall on account of the cyclone, the disaster management unit of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an advisory against visiting beaches in view of the high tide alert issued for tonight and tomorrow morning due to the cyclone, reported PTI.

After a heavily overcast day on Monday, Mumbai and surrounding districts had intermittent rainfall since dusk which continued, slowing down road traffic but the lifeline of the city, the local trains continued unhindered, reported IANS.
 
(With Inputs from PTI and IANS) 

Click here for more Education News
 

Trending

Cyclone OchkiOchki

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................