Cyclone Ockhi: Schools, Colleges In Mumbai, Parts Of Maharashtra Closed Tomorrow

Precautionary holiday declared for schools in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Sindhudurga, Ratnagiri, Thane, Raigad and Palghar Districts for the safety of the students due to the serious weather predictions on #CycloneOckhi#MumbaiRains- Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) December 4, 2017
According to the IMD official, a warning of heavy rainfall was issued in north Konkan and north Madhya Maharashtra.
Press Trust of India reported that, according to the official, the centre of the cyclone is around 600 km from Mumbai but its cloud band has spread along the coastal areas.
"Hence," the official said, "light rainfall has started in Mumbai. The intensity of rains will increase as the cyclone approaches."
Meanwhile, after the Mumbai megapolis has started receiving rainfall on account of the cyclone, the disaster management unit of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an advisory against visiting beaches in view of the high tide alert issued for tonight and tomorrow morning due to the cyclone, reported PTI.
After a heavily overcast day on Monday, Mumbai and surrounding districts had intermittent rainfall since dusk which continued, slowing down road traffic but the lifeline of the city, the local trains continued unhindered, reported IANS.
Cyclone 'OCKHI' over SE Arabian Sea moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 14 kmph during past 06 hours near Latitude 11.7º N and Longitude 69.2º E, about 390 km west-northwest of Amini Divi, 910 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 1120 km south-southwest of Surat. pic.twitter.com/E2R9Vsvfa9- IMD-Weather (@IMDWeather) December 3, 2017
(With Inputs from PTI and IANS)
