CUET UG 2025 Result: Scorecard To Be Out Anytime Soon, Here's How To Check

CUET UG 2025 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the final answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 on July 1. A total of 27 questions have been withdrawn after reviewing the objections raised by candidates.

With the final answer key now out, the CUET UG 2025 result is expected to be announced soon. The result will be based on the final answer key. Over 13 lakh students appeared for the exam for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by participating universities.

The entrance exam was held in two shifts between May 13 and June 4. The morning session was conducted from 9 AM to 12 PM, and the afternoon session from 3 PM to 6 PM.

CUET scores will be accepted by more than 250 central, state, and private universities across India for undergraduate admissions.

CUET UG 2025 Results: How To Download Scorecards

Visit the NTA's official website, nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click the link for CUET UG 2025 results

Enter the required details and submit

Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen

The exam was conducted entirely in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Section I included 13 languages, Section II covered 23 domain-specific subjects, and Section III comprised a General Aptitude Test.

The question paper was available in English and the regional language(s) chosen by the candidates.

Regarding the marking scheme, five marks were awarded for each correct answer, and one mark was deducted for each incorrect response.

In 2024, the CUET UG exam was held in both CBT and pen-and-paper modes. The exam was re-conducted on July 19 for around 1,000 candidates following grievances regarding exam conduct. The final answer key was released on July 25. A total of 13.48 lakh students had appeared for the exam.