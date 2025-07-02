NTA CUET UG 2025 Result To Be Out On This Date, Check Steps To Download

CUET (UG) 2025 Result Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 results on July 4, 2025. The result will be based on the final answer key. Over 13 lakh students who appeared for the exam can expect to check their scores on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in, once the results are declared.

CUET (UG)-2025 result will be announced on 4th July 2025 — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) July 2, 2025

The CUET UG 2025 exam was conducted in two shifts between May 13 and June 4, with the morning session from 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon session from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The scores will be accepted by more than 250 central, state, and private universities across India for undergraduate admissions. Students are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on the result declaration.

How To Download NTA CUET UG 2025 Result PDF

Step 1. Go to the official CUET NTA website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link titled "CUET UG 2025 Result"

Step 3. A new page will open on the screen

Step 4. Enter the login details

Step 5. Save a copy for admission and counselling reference

What Happens After NTA CUET UG 2025 Result?

Once the results are out, the admission process begins. Here's what candidates need to do next: