CUET UG 2025 Provisional Answer Key Expected To Be Released Soon, Details Here

CUET UG Answer Key 2025 Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key for Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download the provisional key on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET UG Answer Key 2025: How To Download Answer Key?

Visit the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

Under the "Candidate Activity" section, click on CUET UG 2025 Provisional Answer Key.

Enter your login credentials of application number and date of birth.

The provisional answer key will be downloaded.

Save the answer key for future reference.

CUET UG Answer Key 2025: Key Details On Provisional Answer Key

Once released, candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections on the provisional key by paying a fee of Rs. 200. Objections without the fee payment will not be considered.

The objection response provided will be final and no further communication regarding the objections will be entertained by the NTA.

The NTA will announce the result based on the final answer key released by them.

CUET UG Answer Key 2025: Marking Scheme

For every correct answer, five marks will be given.

One mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Zero marks will be deducted for an unanswered question.

The admission of the candidate will not be considered solely based on the result of CUET UG Answer key but various other factors such as admission criteria, eligibility, rank in the merit list, medical fitness, verification of original documents, and other criteria

as prescribed by the university will be considered.