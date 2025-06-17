CUET UG 2025 Answer Key Expected Soon, Check Steps To Download

CUET UG 2025 Answer Key: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2025 answer key is expected to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who took the exam can check and download the provisional answer key by logging into the official portal: cuet.nta.nic.in.

Although an official release date has not yet been confirmed, the answer key is likely to be published in the third week of June 2025, based on trends from past years. Candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the CUET website for real-time updates.

How To Access CUET UG 2025 Answer Key

Once released, aspirants can follow these steps to download the answer key:

Step 1. Visit cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2. Head to the "Candidate Activity" section

Step 3. Click on the Provisional Answer Key for CUET UG 2025

Step 4. Log in using your application number and date of birth

Step 5. View and download the PDF version of the answer key for future reference

CUET UG 2025: Challenge Answer Key

Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key will be allowed to raise objections. Here are the key details:

Objection Fee: Rs 200 per question

Challenges must be submitted with payment to be considered.

NTA will review all valid challenges and release a final answer key

Results will be declared based on the revised and verified answer key

The NTA's decision on challenges will be final and binding

CUET UG 2025: Marking Scheme at a Glance

+5 marks for every correct answer

-1 mark for incorrect responses

No marks for questions left unanswered

Admission Criteria Post-CUET UG 2025

It's important to remember that your raw score or marks calculated using the answer key do not guarantee admission. Each participating university will consider multiple factors such as:

Your overall merit rank

Course-specific eligibility criteria

Seat availability

Document verification, and more

Students are advised to regularly check official website for detailed information regarding answer key.

