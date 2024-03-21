CUET UG 2024: UGC Chairman Shares List Of Universities That Registered For Undergraduate Entrance Exam

Around 46 central universities and 32 state universities have so far registered for conducting admission through Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2024. UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has shared the information on social media platform X. Along with the central and state universities, 20 deemed-to-be-universities, 98 private universities and six government institutions have also registered.

So far, 46 Central Universities, 32 State Universities, 20 Deemed-to-be-Universities, 98 Private Universities and 6 Government Institutions have registered for using CUET-UG scores for their admission in UG programmes. More are joining. Details are here.https://t.co/fJJG09QjAg — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) March 20, 2024

The chairman has also shared the list of universities that will conduct admission through the undergraduate entrance exam. The list of central and state universities include Aligarh Muslim University, Assam University, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Banaras Hindu University, Central University of Kashmir, Central University of Kerala, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi Technological University, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University among others. Private universities including Adani University, Amity University, Alliance University, Chandigarh University, Chitkara University, Galgotias University, Jaypee University of Engineering and Technology, Guna, Noida International University among others have also registered for the CUET-UG 2024.

The complete list of universities can be checked on the official website of the CUET UG.

What is CUET-UG?

CUET is conducted for admission into all undergraduate programmes in central, state and private universities for the academic session 2024-25. The exam will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas. The exam will be conducted between May 15 and May 31, 2024. The date sheet of the test will be released after the completion of the registration process on March 26.