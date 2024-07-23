CUET UG 2024 Provisional Answer Key For July 19 Exam Released, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) exam held on July 19 for 1,000 candidates. Those who took the exam can check the answer keys and raise objections by visiting the official website . After reviewing the objections submitted by examinees, the NTA will publish the final answer key.

Earlier, the exam body released the answer keys for the CUET UG exams held from May 15 to 29.

Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to access the provisional answer key.

CUET UG 2024: Steps to Download Answer Key

Visit the official website of NTA, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG

On the homepage, select the link titled "Final Answer Key CUET UG."

You will be directed to the login window.

The answer key PDF will appear on the screen.

Save and download the answer key for future reference.

Applicants can determine their total score for multiple choice questions (MCQ) by comparing the final answer key with the scanned OMR sheet they received along with the provisional answer key.

CUET UG: MCQ Answer Marking Scheme

For each correct answer, candidates will earn 5 marks. However, one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. Questions that are left unanswered or marked for review will not be penalized with a zero.

If a question has more than one correct option or all options are correct, candidates will receive 5 marks for that question. Conversely, if all options are incorrect or the question is dropped, only those candidates who attempted the question will be awarded the full 5 marks.