CUET UG 2024 Results To Be Out Soon, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon declare the results for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results by visiting the official website of the NTA. They will be required to enter their login credentials to access the results.



The agency had earlier released the provisional answer key for the undergraduate entrance exam. Candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key until July 9 at 5pm. They will have to make a payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question.



The testing agency has also issued the question papers and examinees' responses along with the answer key.



Candidates have the option to challenge the OMR grading by submitting a representation along with a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question.



The NTA will evaluate the objections raised by candidates, and if they are found valid, the final answer key will be issued.



The entrance examination for admission to undergraduate courses at central and other participating universities took place on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29 across 379 locations. This year, for the first time, the NTA administered the exam in a hybrid format.



As per the original schedule, the provisional answer key was set to be released on June 30. According to NTA sources the delay happened to avoid any errors in the answer key.



Around 14,90,293 students registered for the CUET this year. Of these, around 9,68,201 students appeared for the exam. A total of 261 universities will accept CUET UG 2024 scores.