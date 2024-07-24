CUET UG 2024 Results Likely Soon, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is soon expected to announce the results for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG).

The agency had earlier released the answer key for the CUET UG exam held on July 19 for 1,000 candidates. Candidates who took the exam can check the answer keys and raise objections by visiting the official website of the CUET UG. The NTA will publish the final answer key after reviewing the objections submitted by examinees.

Previously, the exam body released the answer keys for the CUET UG exams held from May 15 to 29.

CUET UG: MCQ answer marking scheme

For each correct answer, candidates will earn 5 marks. However, one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. Questions that are left unanswered or marked for review will not be penalized with a zero.

If a question has more than one correct option or all options are correct, candidates will receive 5 marks for that question. Conversely, if all options are incorrect or the question is dropped, only those candidates who attempted the question will be awarded the full 5 marks.

NTA had initially scheduled June 30 as the result announcement date for the exam, however, the results were delayed following the fiasco and irregularities in the NEET UG and UGC-NET. Nearly 10 lakh students are awaiting for the results of the CUET UG 2024.

The entrance examination for admission to undergraduate courses at central and other participating universities took place on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29 across 379 locations. This year, for the first time, the NTA administered the exam in a hybrid format.

