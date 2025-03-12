CUET PG Exam 2025: Checklist Of Key Documents, Exam Day Instructions, Shift Timings

CUET PG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET PG 2025) Exam from tomorrow. The exam serves as a gateway to all postgraduate programs offered by central universities, as well as other participating institutions and organisations. Registered students can check the detailed schedule of exams by visiting the official website.

CUET PG Exam 2025: Shift Timings

The exam will be conducted in three shifts:

Shift 1: 9 am to 10.30 am

Shift 2: 12.30 pm to 2 pm

Shift 3: 4 pm to 5.30 pm

The question paper for CUET (PG) 2025 will be bilingual, offered in both English and Hindi, with a few exceptions. For instance, 41 language papers will be conducted in their respective languages. Additionally, M.Tech./Higher Sciences papers will be in English only.

Acharya papers will be in Sanskrit, except for Indian Knowledge System and Baudha Darshan, which will be trilingual in Hindi, Sanskrit, and English. Lastly, Hindu Studies papers will be in both Hindi and English.

CUET PG Exam 2025: Documents To Bring

Candidates must bring the CUET PG Exam Admit Card, as it serves as the entry pass to the exam hall. Ensure that you have a clear printout with your photo and signature

Candidates must also bring both the original and a photocopy of a government-issued ID, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID, Passport, Driving License, or College ID

CUET PG 2025: Exam Day Guidelines