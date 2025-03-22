CUET PG 2025: Admit Card Out For March 26-April 1 Exams, Check Steps To Download

CUET PG Admit Card 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the CUET PG 2025 exams scheduled from March 26 to April 1, 2025. Candidates appearing for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) can download their admit cards from the official website.

Admit cards are available for candidates appearing in the exams from March 26 to March 30 and on April 1, 2025. To download the admit card, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth on the portal.

CUET PG 2025 Admit Card: How To Download





Visit the official CUET PG website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

Click on the link for CUET PG 2025 admit card on the homepage.

A new page will open; enter your login details (application number and date of birth).

Click on submit, and your admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

CUET PG 2025: Exam Schedule

The CUET PG 2025 exams are being conducted from March 13 to April 1 for admissions to central, state, private, and deemed universities' postgraduate programmes. As per the schedule, the remaining exams will be held on March 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and April 1, 2025.

Candidates are advised to note the following:

The Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions.

Admit Card will not be sent by post

Candidate should not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made therein.

Issue of Admit Card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinised at subsequent stages of the admission process.

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of their admit card in good condition for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website, nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/ for the latest updates regarding the examination.