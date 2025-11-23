CTET December 2025: Registration Notification Expected Soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon issue a notification for the registration of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2025 session. Today, the board announced the examination date.

The CTET is a national-level eligibility examination conducted by the CBSE. It qualifies candidates to teach at the primary (Classes I-V) and upper primary (Classes VI-VIII) levels in central government schools such as Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), and other CBSE-affiliated institutions. Exam dates for the February 2026 session have been announced.

"The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the 21st Edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on 08th February, 2026 (Sunday) (Paper- I and Paper-II). The test will be conducted in twenty languages in 132 cities all over the country." said the board in an official notification.

The detailed Information Bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET official website shortly and aspiring candidates are requested to download Information Bulletin from above mentioned website only and read the same carefully before applying, it added

Eligibility Criteria:

For Primary Stage (Classes I to V): Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and completed or appearing in the final year of a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education.

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and completed or appearing in the final year of a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education. For Upper Primary Stage (Classes VI to VIII): Bachelor's degree and completed or appearing in the final year of a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education.

Bachelor's degree and completed or appearing in the final year of a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education. Minimum age: 18 years.

Steps to Apply: