CTET 2024: Digital Marksheets To Be Out Soon On DigiLocker

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the digital marksheets and eligibility certificates of the candidates who appeared in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The move is in line with CBSE's resolution towards 'Green initiative'.

"The Central Board of Secondary Education has made arrangements to provide digital marksheets and eligibility certificates to the CTET candidates through DigiLocker," an official notification by CBSE read.

DigiLocker accounts of all the appeared candidates will be created and the account credentials will be communicated to the candidates on their mobile numbers registered with CBSE. Candidates will be able to download their digital marksheet and eligibility certificate using the communicated credentials.

To ensure the security of the digital marksheet, the board will put an encrypted QR code which can be scanned and verified using DigiLocker mobile app. "Mark sheet and eligibility certificate is convenient in digital format for all as they can be shared electronically anytime anywhere. For security purposes, the marksheet and certificate have an encrypted QR code which can be scanned and verified using DigiLocker mobile app," added the notification.

The digitally signed mark sheet and eligibility certificate are legally valid as per the IT Act. The board has last year also released the marksheet and eligibility certificate on the DigiLocker mobile app.

The 18th edition of the CTET was conducted on January 21. The exam was held in 3,418 test centres in 135 cities across the country. Around 84% candidates appeared in the examination. CTET consists of two question papers. Question paper-1 is to ensure the eligibility of teachers for classes 1 to 5, while paper-2 is to ensure the eligibility of teachers for classes 6 to 8.

