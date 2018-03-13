CSIR, Vietnam National University (VNU) To Collaborate For Joint Research Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Vietnam National University (VNU) would undertake joint research in research and development areas of mutual interest.

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Vietnam National University (VNU) would undertake joint research in research and development areas of mutual interest. A high profile delegation from Vietnam National University (VNU), Hanoi, visited the CSIR and met the Director General of CSIR - Dr. Girish Sahni.





The VNU delegation was led by the varsity President Dr. Nguyen Kim Son.



The objective of the visit was to discuss the modalities of collaborative R&D activities.





In the meeting, various modes of partnership which could be considered for operationalization were discussed.





CSIR and VNU would collaborate initially through student exchange programmes at the Ph.D. level.





According to a statement from Ministry of Science & Technology, the two sides would set up a Joint Working Group to execute research projects of mutual interest in the areas of material science, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and general technology applications.





"Partnerships could be in the form of joint research projects, training programmes or throughTechnology Transfer arrangements," the ministry statement said.



