CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 Result Declared For 1.5 Lakh Candidates, Here's Direct Link To Check

CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 Result OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) June 2026 examination. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results and ranks on the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. A total of 1,50,057 candidates appeared for the examination out of 1,87,739 registered candidates.

Earlier, on August 29, the exam conducting body had released the scores and final answer keys for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination. The examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency on July 17 and 18 for five subjects.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET examination is conducted to determine eligibility for the 'award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor', 'appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD', and 'admission to PhD only' in Indian universities and colleges.

The final answer keys for all five subjects of the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination are available on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can log in using their credentials to access the final answer key for their respective subject.

For further clarification regarding the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination, candidates can contact 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email csirnet@nta.ac.in.