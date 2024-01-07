UGC National Eligibility Test Provisional Answer Key Released, Check Steps To Raise Objections

CSIR UGC NET December 2023: Candidates can check answer key on the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The provisional answer key for the Joint Central Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET) December 2023 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Individuals who took the examination can check the answer key by visiting the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. The examination was held on December 26, 27, and 28.

Display of provisional answer keys, and question paper with recorded responses for answer key challenge for JOINT CSIR-UGC NET Examination December, 2023 is live. pic.twitter.com/LZlbyipBBm — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) January 6, 2024

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Answer Key: Steps To Download

Go to the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Select the CSIR UGC NET 2023 Answer Key link on the homepage.

Input the login details and click the submit button.

View your admit card on the screen.

Examine the details on the admit card and download the page.

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can challenge the answer key by submitting a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for each question. The window for challenging the answer key will remain open until January 8, 2024.



CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Answer Key: Steps To Raise Objections