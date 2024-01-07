UGC National Eligibility Test Provisional Answer Key Released, Check Steps To Raise Objections

New Delhi:
CSIR UGC NET December 2023: Candidates can check answer key on the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.
The provisional answer key for the Joint Central Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET) December 2023 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Individuals who took the examination can check the answer key by visiting the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. The examination was held on December 26, 27, and 28.
CSIR UGC NET 2023 Answer Key: Steps To Download
- Go to the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.
- Select the CSIR UGC NET 2023 Answer Key link on the homepage.
- Input the login details and click the submit button.
- View the answer key on the screen.
- Examine the details and download the page.
- Take a printout for future reference.
Candidates can challenge the answer key by submitting a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for each question. The window for challenging the answer key will remain open until January 8, 2024.
CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Answer Key: Steps To Raise Objections
- Go to the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.
- Find and select the notification link labeled 'CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Answer Key'
- Enter your application number, date of birth, and other necessary details to log in
- Click on 'View Question Paper' to review your marked responses
- Opt for the 'Click to View/Challenge Answer Key' link
- View the sequentially listed question IDs
- To dispute an option, mark one or more option IDs from the subsequent four columns by checking the corresponding checkboxes
- Submit relevant documents to substantiate your challenge
- Submit the fees for each question you have challenged
- Keep and submit the confirmation page for future use